Senate President Spilka Asks Baker To Require Masks In Massachusetts SchoolsBaker's office responded to Spilka on Friday, highlighting the state's low rate of severe COVID cases.

15 minutes ago

2 Adults, 2 Children Rescued From A Boat Fire In FalmouthA boat burst into flames in Falmouth on Friday, and two adults and two children escaped without getting hurt.

26 minutes ago

Man Accused Of Duping West Coast Victims Into Sending $43,000 To Massachusetts In ScamsSharon and Randolph police arrested a man who they say stole $43,000 from three people on the West Coast while running what they described as a Social Security number “warrant arrest scam.” Geoff Petrulis Reports.

2 hours ago

State Police Looking Into Cab Driver's Claim His Taxi Was Shot At On Mass PikeA taxi driver says his minivan was shot at during a road rage incident on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Pan-Mass Challenge Founder Billy Starr On Return To An In-Person Ride For 2021About 6,000 riders will take part in this weekend's Pan-Mass Challenge.

5 hours ago