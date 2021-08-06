Updated 8/6
BOSTON (CBS) — Local colleges and universities are looking ahead to the fall semester, and deciding whether or not students should be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus. Some are also requiring face masks indoors based on new CDC guidance about the highly contagious Delta variant.
Here’s what we know so far:
- Boston University will require students and all university employees to get vaccinated for the fall. Face masks should be worn indoors.
- Northeastern University will require students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated for the fall.
- Tufts University will require vaccines for student, staff and faculty. Face masks are required indoors.
- Lasell College will require students and staff to have a COVID vaccine in order to attend classes and/or live on campus beginning in the fall. Exceptions will be considered only for medical or religious reasons.
- Brandeis University will require vaccines for students, faculty and staff.
- Bentley University will require vaccines for students, faculty and staff on campus.
- Lesley University is requiring all students to be vaccinated. Masks are required indoors in the presence of others.
- Emerson College will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for the fall semester. Masks will be required on campus through at least Sept. 17.
- Boston College will require all students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before participating in any on-campus activity related to the 2021-2022 academic year
- Harvard University will require all students, staff and faculty on campus this fall to be vaccinated. Exceptions will be provided only for medical or religious reasons. Masks will be required indoors.
- MIT will require all students, faculty and staff on campus to be vaccinated for the fall. Masks are required inside campus buildings.
- Holy Cross will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall.
- WPI will require vaccines for students on campus. Masks are required inside.
- UMass Amherst will require all students on campus to be fully vaccinated for the fall.
- UMass Lowell will require a COVID-19 vaccination by the fall for anyone who wants to “live, learn or visit any UMass Lowell campus or property.” The school previously told WBZ-TV a poll showed more than 83% of students said they planned to be vaccinated by the start of the fall semester.
- UMass Boston will require all students on campus to be fully vaccinated for the fall. Face masks are required indoors through October.
- UMass Dartmouth will require all students on campus to be fully vaccinated for the fall.
- The nine Massachusetts state universities (Bridgewater, Fitchburg, Framingham, Salem, Westfield and Worcester State Universities, Massachusetts College of Art & Design, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy) will require students to get vaccinated for the fall. Salem State and MassArt are requiring face masks indoors.
- The 15 Massachusetts community colleges do not plan to require the vaccine this fall.
- Assumption University will require vaccines for students, faculty and staff. Wearing masks will likely continue.
- Clark University is requiring vaccines for students, faculty and staff. Masks are required indoors.
- Berklee College of Music will require students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.
- Babson College: Vaccines required for all students coming to campus.
- Suffolk University will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for the fall semester.
- Stonehill College will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for the fall semester.
- Simmons University will require students to get the vaccine. Masks are required indoors.
- Endicott College is requiring vaccines for all students, staff and faculty on campus.
- University of New Hampshire will not require vaccinations due to state law
- Southern New Hampshire University will require all students and employees working on campus to be vaccinated for the fall semester.
- Brown University in Providence will require the vaccine for all students, faculty and staff. Masks must be worn indoors unless in a private area. The school is also returning to a two-semester setup, after a year of three semesters to help students socially distance.
- Providence College will require full-time undergraduate and graduate students to be fully vaccinated this fall.