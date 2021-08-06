Celtics, Free Agent Point Guard Dennis Schroder Reportedly Talking ContractThe Celtics' search for a point guard may be ending soon, with the team reportedly holding contract talks with free agent Dennis Schroder.

Revolution Forward Gustavo Bou Named MLS Player Of Month For JulyAfter a monster July, New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou has been voted Major League Soccer’s Player of the Month.

Don Sweeney Hints At A Possible David Krejci Return To BostonDon Sweeney's comments on Friday certainly make it sound like David Krejci returning to the Bruins at some point in the future is a possibility.

'It's Been A Really Empowering Time': Amber Hill On Athletes Unlimited LacrosseThe lacrosse star discusses the new women's professional lacrosse league and the importance of representing Native American athletes around the country.

Ime Udoka Reportedly Adds Bucks Shooting Guru Ben Sullivan To Celtics Coaching StaffIme Udoka has added yet another Portland native to the Celtics coaching staff. This one just so happens to be fresh off of winning an NBA title.