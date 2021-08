BOSTON (CBS) – Breakdancing, craft beer, and restaurant deals highlight this week’s To Do List.

BREAKDANCE COMPETITION

This weekend, some of the best breakdancers in the country are competing at Big Night Live in Boston, with a chance to move on to a national showdown. On Saturday, Red Bull BC One Cypher Boston is open to the public and, best of all, it’s completely free. Just register online and enjoy one-on-one battles from 3-7 p.m. At the end, a winner will be crowned and will move on in the world’s biggest breaking competition.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-bull-bc-one-cypher-boston-tickets-158722042903

When: Saturday, August 7, 3-7pm

Where: Big Night Live, Boston

Cost: Free

DINE OUT BOSTON

Dine Out Boston is back from August 8-21, offering up some amazing deals at over 100 restaurants in Greater Boston. Throughout the two-week event, choose from a wide selection of customized lunch and dinner options, all with set price points, starting at just $15.

DineOutBoston.com

When: August 8-21

Where: Various Restaurants

Cost: Lunch ($15, $20, $25) and Dinner ($28, $33, $38)

FOOD TRUCK & BEER FESTIVAL

The Cape Cod Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival is going on this Saturday at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth. The choices are endless, with 30 of New England’s most popular food trucks participating, and over 50 different craft beers available. The event is family friendly and will include music, outdoor games, and face painting.

https://www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/cape-cod

When: Saturday, August 7, 12-5pm

Where: Cape Cod Fairgrounds, East Falmouth

Cost: $5-$47