BOSTON (CBS) – Breakdancing, craft beer, and restaurant deals highlight this week’s To Do List.
BREAKDANCE COMPETITION
This weekend, some of the best breakdancers in the country are competing at Big Night Live in Boston, with a chance to move on to a national showdown. On Saturday, Red Bull BC One Cypher Boston is open to the public and, best of all, it’s completely free. Just register online and enjoy one-on-one battles from 3-7 p.m. At the end, a winner will be crowned and will move on in the world’s biggest breaking competition.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-bull-bc-one-cypher-boston-tickets-158722042903
When: Saturday, August 7, 3-7pm
Where: Big Night Live, Boston
Cost: Free
DINE OUT BOSTON
Dine Out Boston is back from August 8-21, offering up some amazing deals at over 100 restaurants in Greater Boston. Throughout the two-week event, choose from a wide selection of customized lunch and dinner options, all with set price points, starting at just $15.
DineOutBoston.com
When: August 8-21
Where: Various Restaurants
Cost: Lunch ($15, $20, $25) and Dinner ($28, $33, $38)
FOOD TRUCK & BEER FESTIVAL
The Cape Cod Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival is going on this Saturday at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth. The choices are endless, with 30 of New England’s most popular food trucks participating, and over 50 different craft beers available. The event is family friendly and will include music, outdoor games, and face painting.
https://www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/cape-cod
When: Saturday, August 7, 12-5pm
Where: Cape Cod Fairgrounds, East Falmouth
Cost: $5-$47