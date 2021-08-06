BOSTON (CBS) — The Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston is welcoming back guests for the first time since the initial COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020. The venue is taking extra precautions since the spike in delta variant cases.
They've installed touchless ticketing, concessions, and bathroom sinks, along with an advanced air filtration system, hand sanitation stations, and an air purification system used by NASA.
The theatre welcomed popular comedian Ali Wong for the reopening on Friday.
“It’s a long time coming. I think that we’ve taken the proper safety precautions. We’ve worked obviously with federal and state agencies to make sure we have provided a safe and secure environment for both our staff returning and the folks coming in and seeing our shows,” said Boch Center Director of Theatre Operations Eric Neill. “We believe here that arts heal. Arts is a very important item in our society.”
Other venues around Boston, like Club Passim in Cambridge and Club Cafe in Boston, have chosen to require proof of vaccination before being allowed inside.
So far, the Wang Theatre has not taken that step but does require unvaccinated guests to wear a mask inside.