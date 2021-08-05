WELLESLEY (CBS) – The Wellesley fire chief was fined $10,000 for helping his son get hired as a firefighter in town.
Fire Chief Richard DeLorie admitted to violating the Conflict of Interest Law by participating in the selection process in 2018, despite his promise to stay out of it.READ MORE: Massachusetts COVID Tests Double With Cases And Anxiety On The Rise
The State Ethics Commission said DeLorie interfered multiple times using his authority when he learned his son wasn’t going to be chosen. The commission found DeLorie instructed the assistant chief to stop the hiring process while he discussed the decision with the Board of Selectmen.READ MORE: 'It's So Worth It': Volunteer Puppy Raisers At NEADS In Princeton Help Train Service Dogs
In emails to the vice chair, DeLorie expressed concern that the interview panel did not consider the community involvement of the candidates. The chair reminded DeLorie that DeLorie had recused himself from the hiring process and needed to stay recused from the process. DeLorie, however, emailed the vice chair a scan of the front page of a 2003 local newspaper showing DeLorie and his son, then age 10, helping to serve Thanksgiving meals to seniors as an example of his son’s community involvement.MORE NEWS: 'This Is Outrageous': Frontier Airlines Turn Away Booked Travelers Due To Understaffing Issues
Later in the hiring process, another firefighter position opened up. Selectmen directed the hiring panel to conduct an additional round of interviews, and DeLorie’s son was appointed as firefighter.