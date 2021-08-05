WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect Until 6 p.m. In Eastern Massachusetts
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Canterbury N.H., New Hampshire News

CANTERBURY, N.H. (CBS) – Fire destroyed the home of a New Hampshire man who was taken into custody this week  as he is accused of squatting for decades in the woods.

Dubbed “River Dave,” 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived off the grid in the small cabin in the woods of Canterbury for nearly 30 years.

A cabin belonging to David “River Dave” Lidstone before it burned down. (Image Credit: Bob Albini)

Fire officials said smoke was pouring from his homestead on Wednesday.

When crews got to the scene, the cabin had collapsed on itself.

But no one was there because Lidstone was recently taken into custody.

David Lidstone’s cabin in Canterbury, N.H. after it was destroyed by fire. (Image Credit: Bob Albini)

A property owner went to court saying Lidstone was squatting. He was later arrested for civil contempt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff