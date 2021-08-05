CANTERBURY, N.H. (CBS) – Fire destroyed the home of a New Hampshire man who was taken into custody this week as he is accused of squatting for decades in the woods.
Dubbed “River Dave,” 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived off the grid in the small cabin in the woods of Canterbury for nearly 30 years.READ MORE: Nantucket Issues Indoor Mask Mandate After Emergency Meeting
Fire officials said smoke was pouring from his homestead on Wednesday.
When crews got to the scene, the cabin had collapsed on itself.READ MORE: Moderna Says Third COVID Vaccine Booster Shot 'Likely To Be Necessary' This Fall Due To Delta Variant
But no one was there because Lidstone was recently taken into custody.
A property owner went to court saying Lidstone was squatting. He was later arrested for civil contempt.MORE NEWS: Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 93% Effective 6 Months After Second Dose
The cause of the fire is under investigation.