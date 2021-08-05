WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect Until 6 p.m. In Eastern Massachusetts
By CBSBoston.com Staff
PEABODY (CBS) – If you felt a small rumble in Peabody on Wednesday, you weren’t imagining things.

According to the United States Geological Survey, there was a magnitude 1.2 earthquake around 6:45 p.m.

No damage was reported.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is asking anyone who felt the earthquake to fill out a form on the USGS website.

