PEABODY (CBS) – If you felt a small rumble in Peabody on Wednesday, you weren’t imagining things.
According to the United States Geological Survey, there was a magnitude 1.2 earthquake around 6:45 p.m.
Did you feel this small #earthquake around 6:45 pm today (Wednesday) in Peabody? Let @USGS know by filing a Felt Report. https://t.co/Oyhs8oLWpE https://t.co/LBBEfrEqlD
— MEMA (@MassEMA) August 5, 2021
No damage was reported.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is asking anyone who felt the earthquake to fill out a form on the USGS website.