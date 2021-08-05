BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots had a losing season for the first time in two decades in 2020, and when you add in the fact that there were no fans in the stands throughout last season, you’d think the team would lose a little bit of value. But that is not the case.

In fact, the Patriots’ value increased again, according to Forbes’ newest ranking of the most valuable NFL franchises.

The Dallas Cowboys are still the top team in the NFL, worth more than any other franchise at $6.5 billion. But the Patriots remain in the No. 2 spot at $5 billion, which is a 14 percent increase of the franchise’s $4.4 billion valuation in 2020.

Here’s what Forbes had to say about the Patriots and owner Robert Kraft:

The end of the Tom Brady era was punctuated by the team suffering its first losing season in 20 years. Replacement quarterback Cam Newton battled through various injuries and was unable to perform at his MVP caliber. Signaling its hope to usher in a new era, for the first time in three decades New England took a quarterback in the first round in the draft, selecting Mac Jones out of Alabama. Patriots owner Robert Kraft most recently expanded his vast sports investment portfolio, which includes the New England Revolution of MLS, a stake in the UFC, and a sports data analytics firm, among others, by backing the upstart Premier Lacrosse League.

The average value of all NFL teams sits at $3.6 billion, according to Forbes.