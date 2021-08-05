FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are better than just about every team when it comes to keeping it all about football. So it should come as no surprise that two of New England’s quarterbacks had no interest in answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

After the team’s eighth practice of training camp, both Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones dodged questions about the vaccine as though they were oncoming pass rushers. Neither would reveal if they have been vaccinated when asked by reporters, saying it was a personal matter.

“I think it’s too personal for each and every person to kind of discuss it, and I’ll just keep it at that,” replied Newton, who missed Week 4 of the 2020 season after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I think, just in terms of our team, everyone has a personal choice and we’re obviously trying to make the right decision to keep everyone protected, and we all want to play,” said Jones. “I think a lot of guys on our team are [vaccinated], and that’s a good thing. We’re going to keep moving forward. It’s made it a lot easier to go about the day. But, like I said, that’s a personal choice and it’s up to the players.”

On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick declined to talk about the vaccine and whether or not he was personally vaccinated. He also didn’t say if the team would be disclosing the number of players on the team that have been vaccinated.

“I don’t know. Those are really medical questions,” said Belichick.

NFL rules state that all coaches must be vaccinated, but it is not mandated for players. However, unvaccinated players have significant restrictions when they’re around the team and in the facility, in addition to travel restrictions. Unvaccinated players also have to undergo daily testing, wear masks and practice social distancing, which vaccinated players do not have to do.

Newton, who missed 10 days after testing positive last season, has been seen wearing a mask as he takes the field several times during training camp.