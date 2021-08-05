BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,046 new confirmed COVID cases and two additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 677,433. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,725.
There were 47,670 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.61%.
There are 264 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 55 patients currently in intensive care.