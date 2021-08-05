WESTBORO (CBS) — State Police are investigating if a taxi cab driver’s window was shot out on the Mass Pike in Boston Thursday evening.
State Police say a little after 6 p.m., a female cab driver pulled up her car on the Pike near a State Trooper and said it had been shot at in the Ted Williams Tunnel. Police did notice damage to the window. The woman was not injured.
Officers then issued a description of the vehicle to surrounding police departments. Around 7 p.m., Westborough Police found "a person connected to the suspect vehicle" in the area of Harry's Restaurant in the town.
As of Saturday night, police say they are not ready yet to conclusively say the window was shot at. The suspect is not under arrest at this time.
"The male who has been detained in Westborough has been cooperative with Troopers. No firearm was located on his person or in his vehicle. Evidence suggests that the man may have made an obscene gesture at the cab from his vehicle while both were driving. What led up to that is still under investigation," said State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.
The man has volunteered to remain on scene as the investigation continues.