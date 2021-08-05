WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect Until 6 p.m. In Eastern Massachusetts
By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots practiced in the rain on Thursday, but the soggy conditions didn’t keep Mac Jones from having another solid day on the field. The rookie quarterback had a second straight strong day at training camp, and may have made the QB competition in New England a little bit tighter.

The Patriots were in full pads for the second time of camp, and though the weather wasn’t all that great, these are the practices that are closest to real football. Here are some of the observations from Thursday’s session in Foxboro.

Strong Day For Mac

Jones received more 11-on-11 reps than Cam Newton and made several strong throws during his time in the spotlight. It was the second straight day that he’s seen his workload increase, and he answered with another strong to quite strong performance.

Pushups For Mac

Of course it wasn’t all perfect for the rookie. Rainy days are perfect for practicing ball security, and it appears that is something Jones needs to work on.

He had to do some pushups after fumbling during a drill.

Jones told reporters that he uses his all of his free time to improve on something, so perhaps he’ll be carrying a football wherever he goes for a while.

Jones Doesn’t Mind Being Yelled At

Josh McDaniels said Wednesday that Jones is really good at getting yelled at. Asked about that quote by his offensive coordinator on Thursday, Jones said that is simply McDaniels doing his job.

“Sometimes he yells at me and that’s good. That’s his job, to make sure I do what I’m supposed to do,” said Jones. “For me, it’s about listening to the message. I’m hard on myself too, but I can’t beat myself down. I have to take the message and run with it.

“Every experience is a learning experience,” the rookie added.

J.C. Jackson Continues To Shine

With Stephon Gilmore out of action, Jackson has had ample opportunity to shine as the team’s No. 1 corner. And shine he has, even on a rainy day like Thursday.

Extra Work For Kicker Quinn Nordin

Kicker Nick Folk did not participate Thursday, which led to plenty of work for Quinn Nordin. But the practice session wasn’t enough.

In addition to Folk, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, defensive backs Cody David and D’Angelo Ross, and receiver Devin Ross also missed Thursday’s session.

Patrick Chung In The House

Patrick Chung retired this offseason, but he was there for all the fun on Thursday.

Next Up: Inside Gillette

The Patriots will next practice inside Gillette Stadium on Friday night.

