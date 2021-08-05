FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots practiced in the rain on Thursday, but the soggy conditions didn’t keep Mac Jones from having another solid day on the field. The rookie quarterback had a second straight strong day at training camp, and may have made the QB competition in New England a little bit tighter.

The Patriots were in full pads for the second time of camp, and though the weather wasn’t all that great, these are the practices that are closest to real football. Here are some of the observations from Thursday’s session in Foxboro.

Strong Day For Mac

Jones received more 11-on-11 reps than Cam Newton and made several strong throws during his time in the spotlight. It was the second straight day that he’s seen his workload increase, and he answered with another strong to quite strong performance.

Here are the Patriots quarterback numbers for today… 7-on-7

Newton: 4-for-6

Jones: 4-for-6 11-on-11

Newton: 5-for-11, with two passes dropped

Jones: 15-for-19, with two passes dropped — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 5, 2021

Really, really nice throw and catch from Mac Jones to James White. Jones floated the ball perfectly in the air. White made a nice over the shoulder catch. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 5, 2021

Mac Jones just got more than a dozen consecutive reps and looked sharp. Highlight was a beautiful ball to Kristian Wilkerson deep down the right sideline. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 5, 2021

Another prolonged look for Mac Jones in 11-on-11s. He just took 14 consecutive reps before handing it back to Cam Newton. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 5, 2021

Second consecutive strong practice from Mac Jones. Accurate despite some tough conditions. Good pace to the offense. Best quarterback out there in today’s fully-padded session. Turnaround for him after a rough Tuesday practice in full pads. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 5, 2021

Mac Jones hit Hunter Henry on a screen mid-practice. Had a long conversation with Bill Belichick after. Belichick was pretty animated. Jones said the message was about providing what Jones called a "catchable ball." The goal is placing it "one foot in front of the numbers." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 5, 2021

Pushups For Mac

Of course it wasn’t all perfect for the rookie. Rainy days are perfect for practicing ball security, and it appears that is something Jones needs to work on.

He had to do some pushups after fumbling during a drill.

Ball security is job security. #Patriots rookie Mac Jones pays his penance with push-ups pic.twitter.com/kFtAbA9eva — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 5, 2021

Jones told reporters that he uses his all of his free time to improve on something, so perhaps he’ll be carrying a football wherever he goes for a while.

Jones Doesn’t Mind Being Yelled At

Josh McDaniels said Wednesday that Jones is really good at getting yelled at. Asked about that quote by his offensive coordinator on Thursday, Jones said that is simply McDaniels doing his job.

“Sometimes he yells at me and that’s good. That’s his job, to make sure I do what I’m supposed to do,” said Jones. “For me, it’s about listening to the message. I’m hard on myself too, but I can’t beat myself down. I have to take the message and run with it.

“Every experience is a learning experience,” the rookie added.

J.C. Jackson Continues To Shine

With Stephon Gilmore out of action, Jackson has had ample opportunity to shine as the team’s No. 1 corner. And shine he has, even on a rainy day like Thursday.

J.C. Jackson broke up 3 passes today. He had an interception and a PBU yesterday and another PBU Monday, so he's been all over the ball this week. His 7 pass defenses (1 INT, 6 PBU) in team drills lead the way in training camp. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 5, 2021

Extra Work For Kicker Quinn Nordin

Kicker Nick Folk did not participate Thursday, which led to plenty of work for Quinn Nordin. But the practice session wasn’t enough.

Apparently the Patriots want Quinn Nordin to get some extra work, because he's currently kicking on the game field. …but there are also dozens of kids kicking there because there's some sort of soccer camp going on. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 5, 2021

In addition to Folk, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, defensive backs Cody David and D’Angelo Ross, and receiver Devin Ross also missed Thursday’s session.

Patrick Chung In The House

Patrick Chung retired this offseason, but he was there for all the fun on Thursday.

Lots of hugs(#32 Devin McCourty here) for longtime teammate – retired safety Patrick Chung, who is in attendance as a guest on this Thursday morning. @wbz #PatsCamp #Patriots pic.twitter.com/cecstx6XIa — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 5, 2021

Next Up: Inside Gillette

The Patriots will next practice inside Gillette Stadium on Friday night.