LEXINGTON (CBS) – From biking to boating, Massachusetts has a lot of offer in the summer, but not everyone gets to enjoy those typical adventures. That’s where the Lexington non-profit Waypoint Adventure comes in to makes sure everyone gets a chance to have fun.

“We run adventure-education programs with youth and adults with disabilities,” co-founder Dan Minnich told WBZ-TV. He came up with the idea when he was a student at the University of New Hampshire, when his friends with disabilities didn’t get to experience the outdoor adventures he loved.

We met with him as they led a group of students from the Assabet Valley Collaborative on their first-ever kayaking trip to Walden Pond.

Dan and his team provide the special equipment, lessons and even emotional support and encouragement. Out on the water it’s about trust, growth, fun and sharing a simple summer experience.

“I’m really excited. I’ve been kayaking, but I couldn’t get back,” 20-year-old student Sammy Adams told WBZ. She was thrilled with the chance to try kayaking again.

“Some people are nervous, but I wasn’t, I was really excited,” she said.

“Almost every week we are meeting somebody who has never done something like this and that blows my mind all the time,” Minnich said.

“I think for a lot of our students, they don’t have a lot of opportunities to access these opportunities, so Waypoint has been amazing to work with over the years.” said Mary Sharma, Assabet Valley Collaborative’s Evolution Program Coordinator.

Waypoint is a non-profit and depends on donors. They do all types of adventures from boating and hiking to ropes courses and rock climbing.

For more information visit waypointadventure.org.