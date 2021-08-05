BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox desperately needed a win on Wednesday to snap a five-game skid. But the victory over the Tigers in Detroit had a little extra meaning to it, as manager Alex Cora explained after the 4-1 win.

That win was for the RemDawg.

Prior to the game, longtime Red Sox commentator Jerry Remy revealed that he was stepping away from the broadcast booth to undergo lung cancer treatment. Remy is a four-time cancer survivor, and Cora said after Wednesday’s win that he will not be alone in his latest battle.

“First thing’s first, I texted with Jerry before the game. He said, ‘Get ’em going, let’s go.’ That was for him,” he said after the win. “We’re going to miss him. We’re going to be fighting with him. I know you will, too.

“My prayers and thoughts — not only from me but from the whole organization — are with the RemDawg. I know he’s a fighter and he’s going to be fine,” added Cora. “We’re going to fight with him.”

The 68-year-old Remy was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008, and he took medical leaves in 2013, 2017 and 2018 to undergo treatment. He also missed time earlier this season after a health scare in June.

“We’re going to be there for him. He has always been there for us,” Cora said Wednesday. “Not only for the players, for [the media], the whole fan base and the organization. We’re going to stay together and we’re going to be fighting with him.”