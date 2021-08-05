BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum and Evan Fournier were teammates for a hot minute in Boston, but will tussle as division foes now that Fournier has signed with the New York Knicks. But before they can engage in NBA battle, the former Celtics teammates will square off for Olympic gold.
Tatum scored nine points off a trio of threes Thursday morning to help Team USA blow out Australia, 97-78, and advance to the gold medal game in the Tokyo Olympics. After a slow start by the Americans, Kevin Durant led the way for Team USA, scoring 23 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Devin Booker added 20 points while Jrue Holiday scored 11, dished out eight assists and pulled down eight rebounds.
The U.S. will now square off against Fournier and France, which beat Slovenia in Thursday's other semifinal tilt. It should be a dramatic Gold medal game Saturday, after France beat Team USA 83-76 earlier in the tournament to hand the U.S. its first Olympic loss since 2004.
Fournier hit eight of his 16 shots, including 4-of-6 from downtown, and finished with 23 points in France's 90-89 victory over Slovenia on Thursday. He led France with 28 points in the team's win over Team USA back on July 25.
He won’t be the only former Celtic going against Tatum, as former C’s Guershon Yabusele and Vincent Poirier are also on the France roster.