BOSTON (CBS) — The MLB trade deadline was last week, but the Red Sox have made another move. Boston has acquired speedy outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.
The two teams were able to swing the deal after the trade deadline because DeShields Jr. was not on Texas' 40-man roster. He will now report to Triple-A Worcester, according to Cotillo.
The 28-year-old righty has spent the entire season in Triple-A, slashing .263/.392/.368 in 66 games for the Round Rock Express. DeShields Jr. is best known for his speed on the base paths, stealing 16 bases while getting caught just twice this season, and a solid glove in the outfield. He should give the Red Sox some more organizational depth in the outfield.
DeShields Jr. has six years of MLB experience under his belt, playing for the Rangers from 2015 to 2019 before being shipped to Cleveland as part of the Corey Kluber. After playing in 37 games for the Indians in 2020, he signed a Minor League deal with the Rangers over the offseason.
For his career, DeShields Jr. has hit .246 with 109 stolen bases over 576 games.