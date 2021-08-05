(CBS) — About 2 million dehumidifiers are being recalled because they can overheat and catch fire.
The dehumidifiers are made by New Widetech and sold under popular brand names like Honeywell and Whirlpool. They were sold at retailers nationwide including Lowe's, Costco and Walmart between 2009 and 2017 for between $120 and $430.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has a list of the models being recalled.
There have been 107 reports of the recalled humidifiers overheating and/or catching fire. That has caused about $17 million in property damage, but no injuries have been reported yet.
Anyone who has a recalled dehumidifier should stop using it immediately. Consumers can contact New Widetech for a refund, which will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.
New Widetech can be reached on the phone at 877-251-1512 or online.
Click here to see the full recall notice.