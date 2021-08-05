BROCKTON (CBS) – Heavy rain and whipping winds brought a large tree down onto a car in Brockton overnight.
Crews were working on Newbury Street Thursday morning to restore power and get the mess cleaned up. People who live in the neighborhood woke up to what they thought were the sounds of a passing storm.
“It kind of freaked me out because it could have been worse than it was,” said Mae Berry, who lives in the area.
Berry realized with one glance outside damage had been done.
"It kind of freaked me out because it could have been worse than it was," said Mae Berry, who lives in the area.
The large tree had never been a concern before the storm rolled through.
Mauro DeOliveria is the owner of the now-crushed car. She wished she had parked somewhere else.
“It was fine. Beautiful tree. I left my car here every night. But then came rain all night long,” DeOliveria said. “I don’t know what to do.”
Crews worked Thursday morning to secure downed and hanging power lines while neighbors watched in the pouring rain.
“Thank God no one was walking through or driving through because … oh Lord, thank God that didn’t happen,” Berry said.