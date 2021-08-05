BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s most prominent art museums are bringing back face mask requirements starting Saturday, in accordance with the latest Centers For Disease Control COVID guidance.
The Museum of Fine Arts will mandate masks for visitors and staff both inside and outside the museum regardless of vaccination status.
Mask Update: Beginning August 7, all visitors and staff will be required to wear masks both inside and outside the building regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with the latest CDC guidance 😷 pic.twitter.com/bG8zZADpOB
— Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (@mfaboston) August 5, 2021
The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) will require masks for visitors when they are inside the museums.
“All visitors and staff have the right to a safe, respectful experience, and we appreciate your adherence to this policy,” the Gardner tweeted.
Suffolk County is considered by the CDC to have “substantial” COVID transmission. The agency recommends even the fully vaccinated wear face masks in public indoor spaces in areas with substantial or high transmission.