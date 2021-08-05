BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced a new plan Thursday to redirect some mental health calls to mental health workers instead of police.
It is a pilot program and it is set to begin in September. The plan followed a call by Janey in April to amplify the role of mental health workers and reduce the role of police officers in response to mental health crises around Boston.
“The community engagement process affirmed the importance of distinguishing between how we treat calls, about mental health, and how we treat calls about public safety. Each call should have a response tailored to its purpose,” said Janey.
According to the Mayor’s office, there were more than 10,000 mental health calls placed to 9-1-1 in 2020.
The program was developed by the City’s Mental Health Crisis Response Working Group, which includes leaders in the Health and Human Services Cabinet, Emergency Medical Services and the Boston Police Department.