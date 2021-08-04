(MARE) – Jose is a curious young boy of Hispanic descent. He is on the Autism spectrum and is thriving with the supports in his foster home, school, and after-school program. Jose can communicate effectively through speech. Jose loves all trucks and is quick to point out when you call one by the wrong name! He also enjoys watching and learning about trains.

Jose does his best when he knows the routine and his day is structured. He enjoys being around other children.

Legally freed for adoption, a family with an understanding of Autism and trauma would be the best match for him. A family will need to be open to letter/picture contact with his biological father post-adoption. Jose has two older siblings with whom he would like to maintain contact. Jose is currently residing in a foster home with two parents, where he has been for over four years.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.