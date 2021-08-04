BOSTON (CBS) — When Peyton Manning gets his gold jacket and takes his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Tom Brady will be there for his former rival.
Sure, they were rivals on the field, but they're pretty buddy-buddy off it. So Brady will be at Manning's enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, according to Rich Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times.
Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in training camp as they look to defend last season's Super Bowl title, but Sunday is the team's day off, so it works out well for the 44-year-old quarterback. And he won't be the only Buccaneer in attendance, either, as Tampa head coach Bruce Arians (who was Manning's first quarterbacks coach with the Colts), assistant Clyde Christensen (another longtime assistant in Indianapolis) and Tom Moore (Manning's former offensive coordinator in Indy) will make the trip with Brady.
Brady and Manning had some epic battles during their time together in the league, with Brady's Patriots sporting an 11-6 record against Manning's Colts/Broncos in regular season play. Manning was 3-2 against Brady in postseason play, but Brady now has seven Super Bowl rings to Manning's two.
They’ll both have busts in Canton someday, but Brady will have to retire first. When that day finally comes, chances are Manning will return the favor and make the trip to Canton for his pal.