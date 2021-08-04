BARNSTABLE (CBS) — A jury has now been selected in the trial of a man accused of killing a police officer on Cape Cod.
Thomas Latanowich is charged with murder in the death of Yarmouth Police Sargeant Sean Gannon.
Gannon was shot and killed while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Marstons Mills on April 12, 2018. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot, but survived. Latanowich was wanted for violating his probation and was holed up in the attic of the house when investigators say he shot Gannon and Nero.
Gannon was just 32 years old. Opening statements are set for Friday.
Latanowich’s attorney, Joseph Krowski, asked the judge to move the trial off the Cape because of extensive media coverage of the case, but that request was denied in January. They are expected to argue Latanowich was acting in self-defense. He’s pleaded not guilty to murder and seven other charges.
The trial is being held in Barnstable Superior Court.