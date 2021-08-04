BOSTON (CBS) – Storrow Drive has claimed the roof of yet another truck.
An over height moving truck had its roof ripped after hitting a bridge around noon on Wednesday.
It happened on Storrow Drive eastbound just after the Longfellow Bridge.
Delays were reported in the area with the truck on the median.
No injuries were reported.