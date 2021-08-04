BOSTON (CBS) – The National Hurricane Center updated their 2021 Atlantic seasonal outlook on Wednesday and continues to predict an above average season.

So far, the 2021 season has started off active with five named storms already. Despite the recent lull in activity, ocean and atmospheric conditions are favorable for tropical development.

NOAA now expects 15-21 named storms, with 7-10 hurricanes. Of those, three to five of them are expected to be major hurricanes, meaning Category 5 or higher.

Some of the factors the National Hurricane Center considered was the enhancement in the west Africa monsoon, the reduced wind shear in the tropics and the potential for La Nina to form. They also noted that sea surface temperatures are not as warm as they were in the record breaking 2020 season.

Earlier this year, WBZ-TV spoke with Dr. Michael Brennan, from the National Hurricane Center about how people in New England should prepare.

“Find out what your risk is, especially to storm surge, that is what we typically evacuate for in this country, for hurricanes. That’s the hazard, especially if you are near or close to the water. Find out if you live in an evacuation zone or you’re in a place where you could be flooded out of your house and you might be asked to evacuate ahead of the event. Find out and make that plan now on where you are going to go? How you are going to take care of yourself and your loved ones? And get ready.”

Brennan said the most important thing is to be prepared.

“It’s been a generation at least since New England has been directly affected by a hurricane, but it’s worth reminding people that that’s a very small span in the history of hurricanes effecting this country and those events are going to happen again and be ready every year and prepare as if you are going to be effected” Brennan said.

Hurricane activity typically peaks in September. The last time a hurricane made landfall in New England was Bob back in 1991.