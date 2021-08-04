FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (11-3-4; 37 pts.) and Nashville SC (6-1-10; 28 pts.) played to a scoreless draw at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night. New England extends its unbeaten run to five games with the draw, which is the club’s second-longest undefeated streak of the season.

The Revolution will look to match their season-best unbeaten run of six games on Sunday, when the club hosts the Philadelphia Union at 6:00 p.m. ET.

With the result, New England remains on top of the Supporters’ Shield and Eastern Conference tables through 18 games. The Revolution were on the front foot for much of the night as the hosts finished the evening with a season-high 68.8 percent of the possession.

New England generated several quality chances and outshot Nashville with six shots on target to the visitors’ two. The Revs attempted a total of 645 passes on the evening – the club’s most in a single game in the last decade – but were forced to settle for the point at home.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Tajon Buchanan, and defender Henry Kessler all returned to the starting lineup after featuring for their respective nations in the Concacaf Gold Cup. Turner and Kessler played 90 minutes in tonight’s shutout after helping the U.S. Men’s National Team lift the Gold Cup trophy on Sunday night.

Including his most recent stint with the national team, Turner has logged clean sheets in six of his last seven starts. Buchanan registered three shots and two on target in tonight’s match, his first with the Revs since featuring for Canada at the Gold Cup. Turner and Buchanan were both named to the Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI for their performances in the continental championship.

Defender Andrew Farrell registered his 254th league start in tonight’s contest, tying Shalrie Joseph for the most regular season starts in a Revolution uniform. He will take sole possession of first place with his next selection to the starting lineup. Farrell, 29, also made his 257th appearance for the Revolution tonight. He is now five appearances away from breaking the team’s all-time games played record of 261, which is jointly held by Joseph and Diego Fagundez.

New England returns to action on Sunday, Aug. 8, when the club hosts the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium. The 6:00 p.m. ET match will air locally on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio.