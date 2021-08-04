BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 962 new confirmed COVID cases and five additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 676,387. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,723.READ MORE: New Quinnipiac Poll Shows President Biden's Job Approval Slip Over COVID Concerns
There were 43,645 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Roland Escobar Charged With Manslaughter, Driving High On Drugs And Alcohol In Deadly Taunton Hit-And-Run
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.62%.
There are 245 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Delta Variant Making It Harder To Reach COVID-19 Herd Immunity
There are also 58 patients currently in intensive care.