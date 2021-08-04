BOSTON (CBS) – Former Red Sox second baseman and current NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy announced on Wednesday that he will be taking time away from the booth as he receives lung cancer treatment.
I’d like to share that I’ll be stepping away from the NESN broadcast for the time being to undergo lung cancer treatment. As I’ve done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have. I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I’ll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon. Lastly, I’d like to thank my medical team for all they’ve done for me throughout the treatment process.
Remy was forced to take time off earlier this year due to a health scare. During the team’s game on June 11, Remy left the broadcast booth and was taken to Mass General Hospital for testing after experiencing shortness of breath.
Remy is a four-time cancer survivor and, in the past, has been very public about his health and his battles with depression. Doctors have attributed most of his health issues to smoking cigarettes, and Remy used his platform to urge people to stop smoking.