BOXBORO (CBS) – Two tractor-trailers crashed on Route 495 in Boxboro Wednesday morning, backing up rush hour traffic for 5 miles.
It happened just after 6 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near exit 75 and left a large amount of debris on the road. Two lanes have been blocked.
Delays were as long as 75 minutes getting through the area.
The aftermath of the tractor trailer crash on 495.
Looks like crews have tried to move all the debris into the breakdown lanes. Appears both TT's are damaged. Only the middle lane gets by @wbz pic.twitter.com/5xsLnmKRGe
— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) August 4, 2021
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any serious injuries.