By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOXBORO (CBS) – Two tractor-trailers crashed on Route 495 in Boxboro Wednesday morning, backing up rush hour traffic for 5 miles.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near exit 75 and left a large amount of debris on the road. Two lanes have been blocked.

Delays were as long as 75 minutes getting through the area.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any serious injuries.

