BOSTON (CBS) – It has been a beautiful start to August, with dry and comfortable conditions. We got the much-needed summer weather we all were craving after a very wet July with Boston recording more than 10 inches of rain. It was the second wettest July on record for the city and it was the all-time wettest July for Worcester.

The only area that did not get much precipitation was over southeast Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands. Currently, parts of Barnstable county are in a moderate drought and there are water restrictions in some communities.

Well, we are back to tracking rain on the way. Very heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday may lead to flooding for urban areas and small rivers and streams.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight through Thursday morning for eastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island. This does not include Cape Cod.

Showers will nudge north over Cape Cod and the South Coast Wednesday afternoon, filling in and spreading north by the evening. Steady showers are expected in the Boston area between 6 and 8 p.m. The rain will increase in coverage and intensity overnight. There will be lighter conditions west of Route 495, but expect torrential rain across eastern Mass., with showers continuing through the morning commute. Precipitation will taper through the day on Thursday and expect dry conditions on Friday.

There is the potential of 1-to-3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts close to 4-to-5 inches. It will be tough to pinpoint the exact location of this swath of heaviest rain, but most indications are lining up with an axis across eastern and southeast Mass., through R.I. into eastern Connecticut near and east of the I-95 corridor.

Expect travel delays Wednesday night through Thursday morning. There may be significant ponding on roads and potentially some road closures. As a reminder, never travel through a flooded road. It is difficult to judge how deep the water is and what damage to the road has occurred underneath. It only takes 12 inches of rushing water to move a vehicle. Stay safe and continue to follow WBZ-TV, CBSN Boston and CBS Boston.com for updates.