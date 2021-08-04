BOSTON (CBS) — Mask requirements are making a comeback at stores and restaurants around the country. It’s a change for many businesses that previously dropped their face mask mandates in May as COVID cases fell and more people got vaccinated.

But the highly contagious Delta variant is causing case numbers to spike, and the Centers For Disease Control is recommending that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in areas where COVID transmission is substantial or high.

Below is a round-up of retailers that have updated their face mask policies, regardless of vaccination status, in light of the new guidance.

Chipotle: Masks required for employees, encouraged for customers in high transmission areas

Dunkin’: Face masks required for employees and customers starting Aug. 5

Home Depot: Employees required to wear masks, customers asked to wear one.

HomeGoods: Masks mandatory for employees in most locations; recommended for customers in substantial or high transmission areas.

Kohl’s: Employees in substantial or high transmission areas required to wear masks; masks recommended for customers.

Lowe’s: Employees required to wear masks, signs will encourage masks for customers.

Marshall’s: Masks mandatory for employees in most locations; recommended for customers in substantial or high transmission areas.

McDonald’s: Face masks required for employees and customers in areas of substantial or high transmission.

Sam’s Club: Employees in substantial or high transmission areas required to wear face masks; strongly encouraged for customers.

Starbucks: Employees will be required to wear face masks starting Aug. 5; masks strongly recommended for customers.

Target: In areas of substantial or high transmission, face masks are required for employees and strongly recommended for customers.

TJ Maxx: Masks mandatory for employees in most locations; recommended for customers in substantial or high transmission areas.

Walmart: Employees in substantial or high transmission areas required to wear face masks; strongly encouraged for customers.

Wegmans: Employees required to face masks, all customers strongly encouraged to wear them.

Whole Foods: Masks recommended for customers and employees where transmission is high.