BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have done more subtraction than addition this offseason, and Brad Stevens has yet to sign a free agent as Boston’s president of basketball ops. That may change with veteran winger Danny Green.
The Celtics are among the teams that have reached out to the 76ers free agent, according to Harrison Sanford of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Sanford reports that Green and Philadelphia are "nowhere close to a deal," and the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans have already reached out to the veteran guard about a potential contract.
Green, 34, would give the Celtics a solid three-point shooter and a versatile defender should he end up in Boston. With the 76ers in 2021, Green averaged 9.5 points while shooting 40.5 percent from downtown.
He also has experience with new Boston head coach Ime Udoka, as they spent seven years together in San Antonio. The two won an NBA Championship with the Spurs in 2014, one of the three titles that Green has won over his 12-year career.
But Green made $15.3 million last season, and with the Celtics setting their sights on the 2022 offseason, the two sides likely won't find common ground unless Green is OK with taking a one-year deal.
Boston has also reportedly shown interested in free agent guard Reggie Jackson.