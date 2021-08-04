BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will have a classic look in the upcoming season.

The team unveiled its new “Classic Edition” jerseys, which hearken back to the earliest days of the historic franchise.

The design features a simple white look, with some green detailing and a white shamrock on the shorts. The jersey also has a quote from Red Auerbach: “The Boston Celtics are not a basketball team, they’re a way of life.”

Classics never go out of style ☘️ pic.twitter.com/kE6qG3Z2VE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 3, 2021

The Celtics, Knicks, and Warriors will be the only teams with Classic Edition jerseys, as three of the original franchises.

FIRST LOOK: Nike’s new “Classic Edition” jerseys for the NBA’s 75th anniversary season. Will be worn by only the Knicks, Warriors & Celtics — three of the league’s original franchises. pic.twitter.com/CrZ6IjrYAY — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) August 3, 2021

“Retro uniforms are nothing new in basketball. What is new is how the Nike NBA Classic Edition uniforms intersect with such a pivotal moment in the league’s history,” Elesban Montoya, Nike Basketball’s design director for uniforms. “A big reason for the merger’s success was the fan support. So this is our spin on historic uniforms, but it’s also an emblem of respect for the fans who rallied for their teams and showed up for the league over the years.”