TAUNTON (CBS) – A woman was hit and killed Tuesday in Taunton by a driver who police say then sped off following the crash. The man later rolled over his SUV in a second crash.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Main Street in the area of Cedar Street.
A 58-year-old Taunton woman was found with serious injuries. She was rushed to Morton Hospital but did not survive.
The 42-year-old Taunton man who police said was driving the SUV allegedly drove away. A short time later, the man crashed and rolled over his SUV on Summer Street.
Taunton Police said the driver was brought to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with non-life threatening injuries.
Main Street was closed from School Street to Cedar Street after the crash. Summer Street was also closed from Main Street to Spring Street.
According to Taunton Police, no arrest has yet been made, but one is “likely.”