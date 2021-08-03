Red Sox Placing Closer Matt Barnes On COVID-Related ILThe Red Sox are placing Matt Barnes on the COVID-related IL, as the closer has been feeling a little under the weather lately.

Yam's Plan: Madar Eyes Spot On Celtics Roster For 2021-22 SeasonYam Madar sounds supremely confident that he'll be on the Boston roster when the 2021-22 season begins.

Patriots' Mike Onwenu Is A Tough GraderBy all accounts and measurements, Mike Onwenu had an excellent season. However, the 23-year-old isn't particularly impressed with himself.

Daniel Theis Gets Paid, Signs $36 Million Deal With RocketsDaniel Theis got his payday on Tuesday.

Celtics Announce Summer League Roster, Highlighted By Madar, Nesmith & PritchardThe Summer League Celtics will tip off their summer slate on Sunday, and now we know who will be taking the floor for Boston's squad out in Las Vegas.