BOSTON (CBS) — Technically, Patriots training camp opened last Wednesday. But the real football began on Tuesday, when players were fully padded for the first time of the summer.

Obviously, the intensity kicks up a bit when the pads come on, and the player evaluations reach a different level, now that the football players are actually playing football — or something closer to it.

With that in mind, here are some of the plays and players that stood out on the practice field on Tuesday.

N’KEAL HARRY

The receiver will obviously need a strong camp in order to make the roster and/or have his trade request granted. He got off to a solid start, making an impressive catch in 1-on-1 drills.

Biggest roar of the day: WR N’Keal Harry making an athletic catch in the end zone, on a downfield throw in 1-on-1 work. When the pads come on, as they are today, this is when Harry’s physical strength and presence has best chance to come to the forefront. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2021

This was an “oooooo” type catch from N’Keal Harry.. pic.twitter.com/O7GlmZBD44 — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) August 3, 2021

Harry had three reps actually and won all three. Joejuan, Michael Jackson, and Jon Jones in coverage. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 3, 2021

Bill Belichick, who told the media on Monday that he has a good relationship with Harry, also stepped in for some hands-on coaching with the third-year receiver.

Bill Belichick pulled N'Keal Harry aside for some hands-on coaching. It looked like the WR had a fundamentals breakdown in a catching drill. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 3, 2021

CHRISTIAN BARMORE

While the selection of Mac Jones has obviously generated the most attention, it feels safe to assume that Christian Barmore is the pick that has Belichick most excited. Any time you can get the consensus best defensive tackle available in the second round is a good day for Bill Belichick.

And in his first taste of real physicality vs. NFL players, the rookie stood out.

Christian Barmore just dominated the first one-on-one period of camp. Five decisive wins, no losses. Best player in the drill. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 3, 2021

#Patriots 1st round DT Christian Barmore with a mini-Reggie White hump move to throw the OG by the QB in this first round of full pad one on ones. Stretched him on the stab and upfield move, swatted him by when the blocker leaned on him. Active, strong hands. Nice work there. — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) August 3, 2021

Rookie Christian Barmore was another standout. He had a few wins up the middle vs. Will Sherman and at least one off the edge vs. R.J. Prince. Rashod Berry also jolted Prince with a hell of a straight-arm. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 3, 2021

The two reps I saw from Christian Barmore he beat David Andrews and RJ Prince. When full-team drills started, he was lined up next to Lawrence Guy. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 3, 2021

Unfortunately for the rookie, his day ended with him having his foot evaluated by the medical staff.

Christian Barmore, who flashed in 1-on-1s earlier, has his left shoe off and is getting checked out by head trainer Jim Whalen. Didn't see what happened to him. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 3, 2021

NELSON AGHOLOR

The receiver figures to be a key piece of the offense this year.

Nelson Agholor has the nastiest route of the last round of 1-on-1 drills. He absolutely toasted Joejuan Williams with a shifty out-route. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 3, 2021

Play of the day alert: In 11-on-11s, Cam Newton delivered a strike to Nelson Agholor on a post for a 50-yard touchdown against Kyle Dugger. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 3, 2021

Cam Newton just HEAVED a deep ball from midfield for Nelson Agholor, who hauled in the pass over S Kyle Dugger in the end zone for a huge touchdown. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 3, 2021

Here we go and so far a good wide receiver day here @Patriots training camp. Nelson Agholor and N'Keal Harry have shined. #Patriots #WBZ — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 3, 2021

Agholor, though, did have a drop.

Nelson Agholor undressed Joejuan Williams on a “blaze” out during 1v1s. He also dropped a catchable for ball, though. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 3, 2021

CAM NEWTON

On a day when Mac Jones struggled, Cam Newton looked good.

Cam Newton having a nice day as the pads come on for the first time. Accuracy not an issue. Plenty of zip. More good reps than Mac Jones and that’s a departure from first days of camp with no pads on. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 3, 2021

Cam Newton hits Nelson Agholor on a long-bomb TD — with safety Kyle Dugger in coverage — for a highlight play in 11-on-11 work. Crowd roars. Call it 50 yards. Cam with some quality throws in this first full-pads practice, and also brings threat of the read-option in run game. https://t.co/sJ4ktp7iDj — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2021

Cam Newton with a very, very nice 50-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor with Kyle Dugger in coverage. Great throw and catch. Cam is having a nice day. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 3, 2021

Nice throw and catch from Cam to Hunter Henry on a chip-and-release. Dugger had tight coverage but Cam dropped it in there. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 3, 2021

Newton lofted a perfect 15-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry on a wheel route against Kyle Dugger. Dropped it right i the bucket. Maybe his two best throws of training camp. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 3, 2021

Pads come on and Cam Newton turns in his best practice of camp. Hit Nelson Agholor with a 50-yard bomb and threw a beautiful PA pass to Hunter Henry in the red zone. Meanwhile, Mac Jones looked like a rookie this morning. Couple ill-advised throws off LBs hands. Growing pains. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 3, 2021

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON

This rookie running back is the type of player whose value probably can’t be seen as much in non-contact practices. So it was no surprise to see him making an eye-catching play on Tuesday:

It's hardly a fair matchup, with defense unable to wrap-up and tackle. BUT… RB Rhamondre Stevenson just lowered the BOOM on CB Myles Bryant. Loudest hit of practice. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 3, 2021

RUN DEFENSE

Outside of that trucking, there were some promising signs from the Patriots’ run D:

Heavy run emphasis in 11-on-11s today. A few notes …

– Run stuffs: Matt Judon 2, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Deatrich Wise.

– Jonnu Smith and Jakob Johnson standing out with kick-out blocks.

– The middle of the Pats' defense — Godchaux and Guy — is tough to move, man. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 3, 2021

The Patriots will be back out there on Wednesday and Thursday, before holding their in-stadium practice on Friday for season-ticket holders and Foxboro residents.