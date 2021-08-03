CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Technically, Patriots training camp opened last Wednesday. But the real football began on Tuesday, when players were fully padded for the first time of the summer.

Obviously, the intensity kicks up a bit when the pads come on, and the player evaluations reach a different level, now that the football players are actually playing football — or something closer to it.

With that in mind, here are some of the plays and players that stood out on the practice field on Tuesday.

N’KEAL HARRY

The receiver will obviously need a strong camp in order to make the roster and/or have his trade request granted. He got off to a solid start, making an impressive catch in 1-on-1 drills.

Bill Belichick, who told the media on Monday that he has a good relationship with Harry, also stepped in for some hands-on coaching with the third-year receiver.

CHRISTIAN BARMORE

While the selection of Mac Jones has obviously generated the most attention, it feels safe to assume that Christian Barmore is the pick that has Belichick most excited. Any time you can get the consensus best defensive tackle available in the second round is a good day for Bill Belichick.

And in his first taste of real physicality vs. NFL players, the rookie stood out.

Unfortunately for the rookie, his day ended with him having his foot evaluated by the medical staff.

NELSON AGHOLOR

The receiver figures to be a key piece of the offense this year.

Agholor, though, did have a drop.

CAM NEWTON

On a day when Mac Jones struggled, Cam Newton looked good.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON

This rookie running back is the type of player whose value probably can’t be seen as much in non-contact practices. So it was no surprise to see him making an eye-catching play on Tuesday:

RUN DEFENSE

Outside of that trucking, there were some promising signs from the Patriots’ run D:

The Patriots will be back out there on Wednesday and Thursday, before holding their in-stadium practice on Friday for season-ticket holders and Foxboro residents.

