BOSTON (CBS) – Born and raised in New England, Chef Daniel Bruce is one the region’s most recognized and accomplished chefs. He’s spent the last 30 years with the Boston Harbor Hotel and founded the Boston Wine Festival. Chef Bruce joins Host Rachel Holt in the test kitchen for a fish and wine pairing that’s as easy to prepare as it is to enjoy.
BAKED NORTH ATLANTIC HALIBUT WITH WILD MUSHROOM CRUST
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 tablespoons shallots, peeled and chopped
1 teaspoon garlic, peeled and chopped
2 cups assorted wild mushrooms, thinly sliced
1/4 cup breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons heavy cream
1 egg
Salt and pepper
4 5-ounce skinless fillets Atlantic halibut
1½ tablespoons olive oil
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Heat a medium sized sauté pan over high heat. Add the butter, shallots and mushrooms and sauté for approximately 4 minutes, being careful not to over-stir, until the mushrooms are browned.
Transfer the mushrooms to a bowl and cool for 5 minutes. Stir in the bread crumbs, egg, and heavy cream. Season with salt and pepper.
Rub the halibut fillets with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange them on a lightly oiled roasting pan. Cover each fillet evenly with the mushroom mixture.
Roast for 10 minutes or until the halibut juiced begin to congeal on the surface.
Serves 4
CHARDONNAY SWEET CORN CREAM
2 Ears of corn, shucked and off cob
1 cup Chardonnay
¾ cup Heavy Cream
Salt to taste
White Pepper to taste
In heavy gauge sauce pot, combine corn and wine. Bring to boil, simmer and reduce by half.
Add cream and simmer until mixture starts to thicken slightly.
Remove from heat and season to taste.
4 Servings