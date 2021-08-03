BOSTON (CBS) — There were rumblings Monday that the Celtics were getting a bit frustrated by the unpredictability of Marcus Smart, and that Brad Stevens may look to deal the longest-tenured player on the team this offseason. Those rumblings have since been silenced.
It doesn't sound like Smart will be going anywhere after all, according to a pair of seasoned Celtics reporters. Both Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe and Mark Murphy of The Boston Herald reported Monday night that Smart will remain in Boston. Himmelsbach tweeted that Smart "isn't going anywhere," while Murphy reported that the point guard is "likely staying" after Lonzo Ball signed with the Chicago Bulls.
Murphy added that any future moves by Boston will be "on the margins," so don't expect a big splash.
Dealing Smart would have certainly classified as a big move. No one on the current roster has worn a Celtics uniform longer than Smart, and Stevens has often referred to the guard as the team’s heartbeat. And after Stevens traded Kemba Walker to start his run as president of basketball operations, Smart is now slotted in as Boston’s starting point guard.
Smart struggled offensively during the 2021 season, shooting under 40 percent from the field and at a 33.3 percent clip from three-point range. Despite those shooting woes, Smart averaged a career-high 13.1 points over his 48 games during the regular season.
Smart is heading into the final year of his contract with the Celtics and is set to make $13.8 million for the 2021-22 season. The C’s currently have Smart, Payton Pritchard and Kris Dunn at point guard, and are reportedly interested in adding veteran Reggie Jackson to the mix via free agency.