BOSTON (CBS) — The Summer League Celtics will tip off their summer slate on Sunday, and now we know who will be taking the floor for Boston’s squad out in Las Vegas.
The Celtics announced their roster for the NBA Summer League on Monday, a roster that is highlighted by four returning players: guards Romeo Langford, Payton Pritchard and Carsen Edwards, and forward Aaron Nesmith.
The most intriguing member of the team though is point guard Yam Madar, who was a second-round, draft-and-stash pick by Boston in 2020. The 20-year-old Madar played 30 games for Hapoel Tel Aviv in the Israeli Super League last season, averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 assists per game.
This will be a big opportunity for players like Langford, Pritchard and Nesmith to show that they can step up and potentially help during the regular season, and a chance for Madar to show Celtics fans what he’s got after he was stashed away in Israel last season.
Small forward Sam Hauser, who signed a two-way deal with Boston after going undrafted out of Virginia, is also on the 10-player roster, which is rounded out by centers Zach Auguste and Aric Holman and forwards Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson. The team will be led by Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla.
The Celtics open their summer schedule on Sunday against Atlanta. They’ll play the Nuggets on Tuesday, Aug. 10 before rounding out preliminary play with two games against the Magic on Aug. 12 and 14.