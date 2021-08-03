CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Rookie quarterbacks in training camp are going to have more  bad days than good days. And Tuesday was a bad one for Mac Jones.

In the first fully padded NFL practice of his career, Jones was not sharp.

Here’s how the reporters in Foxboro saw Jones’ performance on Tuesday:

Of course, a shaky day on the practice field is to be expected for any rookie quarterback, whether he’s the No. 1 overall pick, the No. 15 overall pick, or the 200th overall pick.

Still, with this being the first taste of real football with pads, Jones will definitely be left feeling a bit frustrated by Tuesday’s showing. He’ll get a chance to bounce back on Wednesday morning.

