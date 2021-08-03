BOSTON (CBS) — Kendrick Bourne is in his first season with the Patriots. The level of work required has left an impression.

The soon-to-be-26-year-old met with the media after Monday’s training camp practice, and he was asked to compare Patriots training camp with other training camps he’s participated in during his career. After spending the first four years of his career with the 49ers, that was his only point of reference.

And Bourne said the Patriots work harder.

“Well I’ve only been at one, obviously. My last team. But it’s definitely harder. We work harder here,” Bourne said. “I’m glad to be here, man.”

Bourne was then asked if the Patriots have more structure at their camp.

“Yeah, I think it’s just an overall better place for me,” he said.

Bourne is coming off the best season of his career, after catching 49 passes for 667 yards last year. His touchdown number — two — was low, after he caught four touchdowns in 2018 and five in 2019. But there was one touchdown he caught from Mac Jones during practice that impressed the spectators — and the receiver himself.

“I definitely was impressed with that throw. I told him after, I was like, I don’t know how you got it in that window,” Bourne said. “But you know, the league is about a little bit of separation. We’re not going to always beat them by 5 yards. It’s half a yard, maybe less than a yard. So for him to have that kind of accuracy, it’s impressive, man. I’m excited to see him grow each day.”