BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman may be retired from football, but the now-former Patriots great is still in his prime when it comes to social media.
Edelman posted a video to his Instagram and Twitter pages on Tuesday, wishing his former quarterback — a man by the name of Tom Brady — a happy 44th birthday.
Edelman used Brady’s viral video from last weekend, in which he defies the laws of physics to throw a football into a Jugs machine several times. (The video was obviously fake, because it’s impossible, but it was so well done that a lot of people had trouble seeing how it was faked.)
Edelman put a twist on it though, saying that the football represented Brady trying to get high-fives from his teammates, and the Jugs machines represented all of the teammates — and even a referee — who have denied him over the years.
Fortunately, Edelman is willing to step in and end the high-five drought, because that’s what friends are for.
Check it out:
Will someone give my friend @TomBrady a high five today? It’s his birthday. HBD bubs 🎂 pic.twitter.com/piYqxkZKQF
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 3, 2021
That’s a classic roast of a pal right there, folks.