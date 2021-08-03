BOSTON (CBS) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks’ first Gillette Stadium concert could be in jeopardy with COVID cases once again on the rise.
Brooks is slated to bring his stadium tour to Foxboro in October.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 883 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Additional Deaths
But on Tuesday, Brooks said he and his team will assess if postponements are needed in the upcoming weeks due to the resurgence of COVID-19.READ MORE: Boston Not Following New York's Lead In Requiring COVID Vaccine Proof For Indoor Activities, Janey Says
After a performance on August 14, Brooks said he will use the three weeks he has without a show to decide what to for the remainder of 2021.
Seattle is the first city scheduled for after the three week break. Brooks said because of the uncertainty, tickets for that show will not yet go on sale.MORE NEWS: NH's Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For All Employees
“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Brooks said. “We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”