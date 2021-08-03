TOKYO (CBS) – Massachusetts native and Harvard graduate Gabby Thomas earned a bronze medal in the 200 meter sprint at the summer Olympics in Tokyo Tuesday.
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won the race in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history. Christine Mboma of Namibia came in second.
Thomas, 24, finished third in 21.87 seconds.
Wonder. Woman. 🇺🇸@ItsGabrielleT brings home the 200m bronze. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/LQ5vCvLA3v
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2021
She grew up in western Massachusetts in the town of Florence and graduated from Williston Northampton School in 2015.
Thomas later graduated from Harvard in 2019 with a degree in neurobiology and secondary degree in global health and health policy. She’s now pursing her masters at the University of Texas in public health, studying epidemiology and health care management.