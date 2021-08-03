Fantasy Football 2021 QB Rankings: Mahomes Still Tops The List, But Allen Close BehindWho ranks in the Top 10 of CBSSports.com's fantasy football expert QB rankings? Some familiar names and one surprising one.

Julian Edelman Roasts Tom Brady On QB's 44th BirthdayJulian Edelman may be retired from football, but the now-former Patriots great is still in his prime when it comes to social media.

On Tom Brady's 44th Birthday, Some Perspective On His Utterly Ridiculous, Unprecedented CareerTom Brady turns 44 years old on Tuesday. It's getting ridiculous.

Gabby Thomas, Mass. Native And Harvard Grad, Sprints To 200 Meter Bronze In Tokyo OlympicsMassachusetts native and Harvard graduate Gabby Thomas earned a bronze medal in the 200 meter sprint at the summer Olympics in Tokyo Tuesday.

Marcus Smart Trade Rumors Shot Down, Guard Likely Staying With CelticsThere were rumblings Monday that the Celtics were getting a bit frustrated by the unpredictability of Marcus Smart, and that Brad Stevens may look to deal the longest-tenured player on the team this offseason. Those rumblings have since been silenced.