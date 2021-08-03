BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The NBA’s free agency window opened Monday night and the Celtics lost shooting guard Evan Fournier.
Fournier, who’s currently playing for France at the summer Olympics in Tokyo, agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the New York Knicks only a few hours before helping France beat Italy in the quarterfinals.
Fournier gave his agent strict instructions to not call in the middle of the night with incremental developments.
“I’m not a very nervous or stressful person, so it wasn’t that big of a deal, but I did think about it when I first woke up,” Fournier said.
He had a quick conversation with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, let him know the decision and then got back to Olympic prepping.
“I’m glad it’s over, for sure,” Fournier said.
The Celtics traded two second-round picks to Orlando for Fournier at the trade deadline. He averaged just over 17 points a game for the Magic and Celtics last season.
