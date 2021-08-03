BOSTON (CBS) — NBA free agency is underway, and the Boston Celtics are in search of a veteran point guard to round out their depth chart. The team is reportedly interested in adding 31-year-old Reggie Jackson to the mix.

That comes according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, who reported Monday that Boston is one of four teams looking to steal the Boston College alum from the L.A. Clippers this offseason. Along with the C’s, the New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets have also expressed interest in signing Jackson, according to Amick. The Clippers would like to retain Jackson’s services, but should Kawhi Leonard leave via free agency, the team could be looking to shake things up a bit.

Jackson would be a solid backup option for Boston behind starting point guard Marcus Smart. He averaged 10.7 points off 45 percent shooting from the floor and 43 percent from three-point land during the 2021 regular season. Jackson exploded for the Clippers during the postseason, averaging 17.8 points off 48 percent shooting during L.A.’s march to the Western Conference Finals. Jackson scored 20 or more points in playoff action nine times in 2021.

That postseason performance likely earned Jackson a nice raise from the $2.3 million that he earned with Los Angeles last season, so he may soon become overpriced for Boston’s offseason plans. After trading away Kemba Walker in early July, the Celtics currently have Smart, Kris Dunn and Payton Pritchard on the depth chart at point guard.