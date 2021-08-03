CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Where can you find the most mouthwatering burgers around? A new Food & Wine ranking claims to have determined “The Best Burger In Every State.”
In Massachusetts, the best burger is said to be a "local icon" in Cambridge. According to the magazine, Craigie On Main serves the top burger in the state. The restaurant uses grass-fed local beef, cheddar cheese from Vermont, lettuce, red onions, house-made ketchup and a roll from the highly rated Clear Flour Bakery.
If you want to try a burger from Craigie, however, you’ll have to wait. The restaurant is taking a summer break and is set to reopen in September.
In New Hampshire, the award for best burger goes to Gilley’s Diner in Portsmouth. Food & Wine recommends the “real New England experience” of ordering the burger that’s served with housemade baked beans and slices of white buttered bread for dipping.
Stanley’s Famous Hamburgers in Central Falls gets the top spot for Rhode Island. The eatery has struggled to stay in business during the pandemic but raised nearly $20,000 from customers to stay afloat.
Food & Wine says the other top New England burgers can be found at Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine; Prohibition Pig in Waterbury, Vermont and Louis’ Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut.
Food & Wine says the other top New England burgers can be found at Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine; Prohibition Pig in Waterbury, Vermont and Louis' Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut.

Click here to see the full state-by-state ranking from Food & Wine.