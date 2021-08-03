FOXBORO (CBS) — At Mass Premier Courts in Foxboro, they have some pretty intense tournaments.

Last weekend, on Court 4, a teenage boy suddenly collapsed. And he had no pulse and stopped breathing. Standing nearby was a coach who had trained in CPR. And coach Ashley Kapaa didn’t hesitate.

“It’s something you obviously don’t want to happen, I never want it to happen again. I’m just like really grateful that I was there and could witness a miracle,” said Kapaa.

School coaches in Massachusetts are required to learn CPR, but not coaches of private teams. Yet Ashley had taken it upon herself to learn.

“The more prepared we can be as citizens, the better,” she said.

But Kapaa wasn’t alone on the court. While she started doing the chest compressions on the victim, an assistant manager of the facility knew where the defibrillator was. So he went running down the hallway to grab that and take it back to Kapaa.

“He just came in here, grabbed it and brought it right out. Gave it to Ashley,” said coach Dan Nagle, who showed where the defibrillator was. “I was on the phone with 9-1-1. All of our coaches that we employ to do any of our summer camps are required to be CPR certified and AED trained as well.”

The teenager was hospitalized, but is now doing better, thanks to two coaches who didn’t panic.

“I’m a mom,” said Kapaa. “I have a five-year-old, and when push comes to shove, if something like that happened to my kid, I’d pray someone would want to jump in and do that.”