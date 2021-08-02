Second Of 5 VaxMillions Drawings To Be Held MondayThis is the second of five drawings in five weeks for fully vaccinated residents with the winners announced three days later on Thursdays.

Jury Selection To Begin In Trial Of Thomas Latanowich, Charged With Killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean GannonJury selection begins Monday in the trial of Thomas Latanowich, the man charged with killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018.

CDC: 9 Massachusetts Counties Now High Or Substantial Risk For COVID TransmissionThere are now nine counties in Massachusetts where people are being asked to wear masks indoors, even if you’re fully vaccinated, because transmission rates of coronavirus are high or substantial.