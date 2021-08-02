BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of Thomas Latanowich, the man charged with killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018.
Gannon was shot and killed while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Marstons Mills on April 12, 2018. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot, but survived. Latanowich was wanted for violating his probation and was holed up in the attic of the house when investigators say he shot Gannon and Nero.
Update: Thomas Latanowich being led in to Barnstable Superior Court this morning ahead of jury selection. Latanowich is accused of shooting and killing Yarmouth Police Sgt Sean Gannon in 2018 @wbz https://t.co/sqNxMmwQJG pic.twitter.com/GKFv1CKJxP
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) August 2, 2021
Gannon was just 32 years old.
Latanowich’s attorney, Joseph Krowski, asked the judge to move the trial off the Cape because of extensive media coverage of the case, but that request was denied in January. They are expected to argue Latanowich was acting in self-defense. He’s pleaded not guilty to murder and seven other carges.
The trial is being held in Barnstable Superior Court.