BOSTON (CBS) – The next VaxMillions drawing in Massachusetts will be held Monday.

This is the second of five drawings in five weeks for fully vaccinated residents with the winners announced three days later on Thursdays.

There are two winners each week – one gets $1 million and a teenager gets a $300,000 college scholarship.

Last Thursday, Darrell Washington of Weymouth won the first $1 million prize and 15-year-old Daniela Maldonado of Chelsea won the scholarship.

If you haven’t registered yet, you can still sign up for the last three drawings at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. The state created the lottery to encourage more people to get vaccinated against coronavirus. More than two million fully-vaccinated Massachusetts residents have signed up so far.

If you win any of the drawings, remember you’ll only have 24 hours to respond from the time the Department of Public Health reaches out to notify you in a phone call, text or email. If the winner doesn’t respond in 24 hours, he or she will forfeit the prize and an alternate winner will be chosen.

For more information on all the rules, visit vaxmillionsgiveaway.com.