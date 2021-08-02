BOSTON (CBS) – Births and engagements are some of life’s happiest events. And they are both happening in one UMass Memorial maternity room.
Baby Maverick was born last Tuesday.
Two days later, Maverick’s father Jonathan Mastalerz handed mom Chelsey Reep their newborn, who was wearing a onesie that read “Me and dad were talking. We think we should all have the same last name.” The back had “Mommy will you marry daddy?” written on it.
The couple has been together for six years, but baby Maverick helped seal the deal.
The family of three lives in Barre and is originally from Western Massachusetts.